OLEAN — Crime scene tape stretched across South Third Street Wednesday night, closing the street between Irving and West Greene streets as police investigated what was reported as a possible shooting.
A dispatcher first reported at 9:28 p.m. that a man was lying on the ground outside a residence at 315 S. Third, a possible gunshot victim. The dispatcher added that the situation was possibly a drive-by shooting.
At the scene, members of the Olean Police Department were unable to comment due to the active nature of the crime scene. One officer was observed walking along the street looking in bushes with a flashlight.
A few neighbors gathered outside the crime scene described the noise of what they believed were several gunshots.
“I was outside with my kids and heard ‘boom-boom-boom-boom.’ I told the kids to get inside,” stated one neighbor who declined to be identified. “I’m from Rochester, so I know that sound. I came to Olean to get away from this s---.”
No further information was available at press time.