BUFFALO — An Olean man apprehended Friday and charged with interstate threats could see up to five years in prison.
Luke Marshal Wenke, 29, of 322 N. 13th St., Olean, was apprehended by federal authorities in Olean based on a criminal complaint of making threats to injure another person in interstate commerce. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Wenke was reported held pending a detention hearing Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder, Jr.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York, which handles criminal prosecutions for the district in which the criminal complaint was filed, said Benjamin Ryan Teeter, an acquaintance of Wenke’s in Minneapolis, Minn., was arrested Sept. 3, 2020. On Sept. 22, 2020, Wenke began sending a series of threatening communications via email and telephone to an attorney representing Teeter.
Teeter pleaded guilty in December 2020 to conspiracy to provide support and resources to the Palestinian organization Hamas, which has been classified by the U.S. government as a foreign terrorist organization.
The complaint states Wenke believes Teeter’s defense lawyer is not appropriately representing him. Investigators said Wenke professes to have a possibly romantic obsession with Teeter.
Wenke continued to make contact with the lawyer with 70-plus of emails, several phone calls and handwritten letters in an attempt at a physical meeting in the lawyer’s office. Wenke’s correspondences often contained harassing language, anti-Semitic insults and violent threats.
In a Jan. 23 email, Wenke stated in part, “I will gladly take a steel chair to your face until I get what I want here. You don’t respect me...but you will.” Wenke sent another email on Jan. 24 containing a photograph of the lawyer’s residence and a drive time from the Olean area.
Wenke is a former chairman of the Cattaraugus County Libertarian Party and previously sought the national chairmanship for the party. He ran for Cattaraugus County coroner in 2019, receiving 500 votes, or 3%.
A New York state representative of the Libertarian Party told the Times Herald that the party had disassociated itself from Wenke due to his behavior prior to September 2020.
“Because of his other antics, we had officially held a hearing among the state committee and he was removed from office,” the representative said.
The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia, and the Olean Police Department, under the direction of Chief Ron Richardson.
The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.