BUFFALO — A 26-year-old New Jersey woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court to serve 5 years in prison for her role in a Jamestown-area methamphetamine ring.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced the sentencing Monday. Hall, of Harrison, N.J., was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
She was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Misha A. Coulson and Brendan T. Cullinane, who handled the case, said that between March 2017 and October 2018 Hall conspired with 15 other co-defendants to operate a drug trafficking organization, primarily involving the distribution of methamphetamine, in the Jamestown area.
During the execution of search warrants throughout the investigation, law enforcement officers recovered 10 firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition, more than 20 cellular telephones, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.
All 16 defendants charged in this case have been convicted. Hall is the 7th defendant to be sentenced.
The was a joint effort between the FBI, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Jamestown police, state police, the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and other agencies.