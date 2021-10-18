BUFFALO — Federal prosecutors reported a 20-year-old Little Valley man has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking a girl on Snapchat.
Dyllan Barber pleaded guilty Monday to cyberstalking in connection to a 2019 incident involving the coercion of nude pictures and videos from a teenage girl, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey T. Fiut of the Western District of New York reported.
The criminal complaint filed by a Homeland Security officer with the court identified Barber as a relative of an ex-boyfriend of the victim. According to the document, on the night of Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2019, Barber was accused of posing as a hacker, “Kyle from Gowanda,” who accessed his Snapchat account and sending threatening messages to the victim, demanding dexually explicit images and videos of herself or else he would release other images he claimed to possess.
At the same time, he also called the victim and encouraged him to comply with the requests from “Kyle.” Transcripts of the Snapchat communications demanded specific acts and body parts to be photographed in explicit detail.
In March 2020, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office received the cellphone of the victim after she and her father gave permission. In April 2020, federal investigators were asked to assist in reviewing data from the phone. Shortly thereafter, investigators contacted Barber, who allowed them to extract data from his telephone, claiming his phone was broken and his Snapchat account had been hacked.
Warrants were received for access to Snapchat records, which showed the exchanges between Barber and the victim, as well as indications that his account was not compromised and went months without logging in or out.
In November, Barber was charged with two federal crimes, cyberstalking and sexual exploitation of a child.
According to prosecutors, Barber faces up to five years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. A copy of the plea agreement — including recommendations from prosecutors on punishment — was not immediately available Monday through the federal court records database PACER. Sentencing is set for Feb. 15.