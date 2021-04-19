BELMONT — A seventh person awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in connection with the January 2020 death of a Wellsville man.
The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office reported Monday that Justin Dardin, 17, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a class B felony, on Wednesday in Allegany County Court for his role in the death of Nicholas Burdge.
Dardin, who was 16 at the time of the brutal beating death of 23-year-old Burdge, was not granted youthful offender status due to the seriousness of the charges against him. Previously, prosecutors said he was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy, first-degree gang assault and second-degree kidnapping.
The teenager was the seventh person to plead guilty in the case. The first five of eight people accused in the case pleaded guilty in January. Several have been sentenced, including 10- and 16-year prison terms handed out for the same manslaughter charge for which Dardin now awaits sentencing.
In March, Brandon Poehmel, 21, of Wellsville, also pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.
Prosecutors report only the case of Howard Burroughs, 41, is left to be decided. Burroughs previously entered a plea of not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy, first-degree gang assault and second-degree kidnapping.
Officials believe that eight people were involved in the death of Burdge — a result of tying the man to a chair and beating and stabbing him to death, then wrapping his body in bedsheets and plastic before dumping it in the Genesee River south of Wellsville.
Burdge’s body was found March 22, 2020.