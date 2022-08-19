CUBA — Currently in its 11th season, the wildlife TV show “CRCS Outdoors” has showcased students from Cuba-Rushford Central School traveling across the United States and the world for various hunting, fishing and conservation adventures.

Earlier this week, a group of students and their chaperones returned from South Africa, where they took part in the identification and protection of rhinoceroses as well as the process of hunting, preparing and sharing the meat of other non-threatened species.

