CUBA — Currently in its 11th season, the wildlife TV show “CRCS Outdoors” has showcased students from Cuba-Rushford Central School traveling across the United States and the world for various hunting, fishing and conservation adventures.
Earlier this week, a group of students and their chaperones returned from South Africa, where they took part in the identification and protection of rhinoceroses as well as the process of hunting, preparing and sharing the meat of other non-threatened species.
Scott Jordan, science and fisheries and wildlife technology teacher, and the “CRCS Outdoors” crew was in Kimberley, South Africa, from Aug. 2-15 for the experience of a lifetime. Jordan said the trip had been in the works for four years, coordinating with Nancy Delfino of Avula Safaris as well as Wicus and Yvette Diedericks, owners of Rockwood Rhino Conservation near Kimberely.
“Their specialty is trying to bring back the white rhinos,” he said. “Of course, COVID prolonged the trip, but not the outcome.”
Participants on the trip included Josh Larsen, Eric and Lisa Witt, Jane Tejera, Lillian Forward, Harley Miller, Drew Langdon, Evan Witt, Owen Tejera, Mason Kohn and Ryan Stefan.
The 33,000 acres of Rockwood Rhino Conservation is home to about 350 rhinos, Jordan said. Students worked with local game managers on about two dozen rhinos by darting and microchipping them, collecting DNA, hair and skin samples and earmarking them, all in an effort to prevent poaching of these magnificent creatures.
“We also darted two large bulls and relocated them to ensure a change or mixture in the herds’ genetics,” he said. “In addition, we were able to do the same thing with a roan antelope.”
Jordan said students have gone on previous trips where they tagged and worked with deer in the region, which helped some get jobs after school, but this was the first time any had done a trip and conservation work of this scale.
“This was the opportunity of a lifetime I just couldn’t pass up,” he said.
Beyond working directly with the rhinos, Jordan said students attended classes daily, learning about local wildlife, hunting in South Africa, track and animal identification and shot placement, to name a few.
“We also got to work with a baby white rhino that was abandoned by its mother,” he added.
Following the five days in South Africa, the students began hunting plains game with a target of older males. Jordan said the animals of plenty included blue, black and golden wildebeest as well as gemsbuck, blesbuck, eland, sable, springbuck, impala, steinbuck, warthog and kudu.
After hunting plains game, the students took classes on how to properly prepare meat from their animals. Jordan said everyone ate well, with the favorite being sable.
“Students then took extra meat and made hamburgers and sausage,” he said. “Much of that meat was then frozen.”
The culmination of the trip came on day nine when the students traveled to neighboring local schools, Jordan said. They delivered food to those in need and played games with the local students, including learning how to play cricket. Any inedible meat was frozen and taken to the SPCA in Kimberly.
“Hunting promotes conservation. It is hunting dollars that go towards preserving the rhinos,” Jordan explained.
Harley Miller, a recent graduate of Cuba-Rushford, said the skills and knowledge he acquired through the trip were priceless, especially as a college student aspiring to be a wildlife conservationist.
“Working hands-on with white rhinos and speaking with the passionate owners, Wicus and Yvette, has given me a glimpse into my future. I couldn’t be more thankful,” he said. “I’ve been given the adventure of a lifetime with ‘CRCS Outdoors,’ and the assurance of what we do with conservation truly impacts the world around us.”
Another recent grad, Lillian Forward, who will attend SUNY Cobleskill in the fall to study wildlife biology, said the trip was a truly life-changing experience.
“If anyone has a chance to go, they should jump at the opportunity,” she added.
The adventures in South Africa will be part of the 12th season that will air next year. Upcoming trips for the new season include marlin fishing in Cabo, Mexico, visiting the pyramids and sphinx in Egypt and alligator hunting in Florida. Another visit to South Africa could also happen in the next year or two.
“It all depends on the interest, but this particular place and being able to do the kind of work that they’re doing is really intriguing for me,” Jordan said. “These students now have an experience on their resumes that’s going to separate them from others.”
The 11th season of “CRCS Outdoors” airs at 6 o’clock Friday nights on the Pursuit Channel as well as a second showing on Sundays. The show is also featured on Dish Channel 393 and DirecTV Channel 604.
Jordan extended special thanks to KABAR Knives; Nancy Delfino of Avula Safaris; Wicus and Yvette Diedericks, owners of Rockwood Conservation; and Josh Larsen of Primitive Patriot Outdoors for chaperoning and filming with the group.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)