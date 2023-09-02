OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will hold its final Nonprofit Link and Learn Seminar of the year, “Cattaraugus Gives by the Numbers,” led by Kirk Windus, Cattaraugus Gives coordinator and CRCF Executive Director, on Friday, Sept. 22.
The session will help nonprofit professionals and volunteers learn more about how to get the most out of their fundraising efforts during this year’s Cattaraugus Gives program through an analysis of fundraising data from the 2022 Cattaraugus Gives event.
“It is always exciting to talk about Cattaraugus Gives, which has been my joy to lead through my time at CRCF,” Windus said. “For CRCF, Cattaraugus Gives has become an important part of our work in philanthropy in this community, and it has had such an incredible impact.”
The session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Laine Place, 301 N. Union St. in the third-floor Carney Training Room.
Attendees will learn how to make data-informed decisions to plan the best marketing and fundraising practices for this year’s Cattaraugus Gives event, a day of giving for the Cattaraugus County region, presented by CRCF since 2017.
Cattaraugus Gives is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Led by CRCF, Cattaraugus Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event joining nonprofits from across the Cattaraugus County community in both competition and collaboration. In 2022, Cattaraugus Gives eclipsed the milestone of raising over $1 million for area nonprofits since 2019. Nearly 90 participating nonprofits together raised over $275,000 last year.
Windus has led Cattaraugus Gives since its infancy, increasing annual nonprofit participation by nearly triple since the program’s first year. He has spoken in a number of workshops and seminars on giving days, advising and encouraging other giving day leaders. Windus has also been featured on podcasts in order to share tips and guidance with aspiring Giving Day leaders.
“I encourage any interested nonprofit to attend and learn more about how Cattaraugus Gives can help take their organization’s fundraising to the next level,” he said.
The workshop will be held in person only. A registration link is available at cattfoundation.org/nonprofit-link-and-learn-series.
Organizations can also register for Cattaraugus Gives today at cattaraugusgives.org.