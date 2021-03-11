OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will lead three Nonprofit Link and Learn webinars in 2021, continuing a successful program that began in 2020.
The Nonprofit Link and Learn Series emerged after the cancellation of Nonprofit Networking Day as a way to continue CRCF’s dedication to nonprofit education and capacity building.
This year’s webinar series will kick off on April 9, as Katie Pieri of the Western New York Support Group and Tyler Manley of Catchafire will lead the webinar “Maximize Your Catchafire Membership.”
The Western New York Nonprofit Support Group, in collaboration with 8 additional funders, have joined together to bring over 600 nonprofits across the region access to skills-based volunteers as a way to off-set costs and navigate through the pandemic with support from Catchafire.
The Catchafire platform brings a level of flexibility, offering over 150 pre-scoped projects and ask an expert calls. During this session, Katie and Tyler will highlight the different ways to utilize your Catchafire membership and also provide you an opportunity to hear from your local colleagues about how they have interacted with the platform. There will be opportunities to ask questions and engage in discussion to assist your organization in leveraging the Catchafire platform for maximum benefit.
The Western New York Nonprofit Support Group has provided free subscriptions to the Catchafire platform, which matches nonprofits with highly-skilled, professional volunteers to execute projects in marketing, branding, human resources, strategic planning and more, to nonprofits across Western New York.
The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Registration for the webinar is open at cattfoundation.org/nonprofit-link-and-learn-series.
If your nonprofit does not currently have a Catchafire subscription you can still attend the webinar to find out how it would benefit your organization, and you can also contact Katie at Katie@wnynsg.org to inquire about a subscription.
On June 11, CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit will lead the session “Agency Endowments 101” along with Skip Wilday, CRCF board president, to help inform nonprofits on the value of an agency endowment.
The Nonprofit Link and Learn series for 2021 will conclude with the session, “Practices for Cattaraugus Gives Success: From your peers,” on September 25. Kirk Windus, Cattaraugus Gives coordinator and CRCF communications and fund development manager will moderate a panel of representatives from past Cattaraugus Gives participants who have found success in the annual giving day.
Further details on upcoming sessions and registration details will be announced at a later date.
“We are excited to announce this year’s webinars in the Nonprofit Link and Learn Series and to continue the success of this new program,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “CRCF is dedicated to building strong nonprofits in our region through education programs and capacity building. Last year’s seminars were well attended, and we think this year’s programming will provide timely education on important topics as well.”
The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation is the area’s supportive, responsive and trusted community foundation. Established in 1994, CRCF is growing good by connecting donors to the causes they care about most in the region. Grants from the foundation support many areas, including education, scholarships, health care, the arts, community development, human service, and youth development.
To learn more, call (716) 301-CRCF (2723), email foundation@cattfoundation.org, or visit online at www.cattfoundation.org.