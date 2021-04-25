OLEAN — Two years after a successful start, the city spring craft show will return.
The city of Olean Youth and Recreation Department will host the “Spring’s A Rollin’ In” craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, organizers reported.
Linda Minnemeyer, manager of Cindy’s Craft Co-op in the Olean Center Mall, said despite the COVID-19 pandemic and safety precautions, the event will see a sizable bump from the 55 vendors hosted during the inaugural 2019 event.
“We have 65 vendors,” she said, with tables to be set up on the defrosted and drained ice arena floor. “We went up in number, but we can fit them in there, and we’re going to have some set up outside.”
New craft vendors this year include stained glass, glass etching, handmade gnomes, woodwork and jewelry makers, Minnemeyer said.
“It’s going to be a real good mix of different vendors,” she added.
Outdoor vendors include a pork barbecue, she said, and food vendors set up inside will include nachos, kettle corn and Ann Marie’s Wright’s baklava.
With vendors champing at the bit to set up again after a year’s shutdown, it was not hard to fill the space.
“I was full within five weeks — I turned some away,” Minnemeyer said, adding as pandemic restrictions relax even bigger events are expected. “Next year, I hope we can stick 100 vendors in there.”
Capacity is limited to 100 guests inside the rec center at a time, Minnemeyer said, due to a state-mandated cap on attendance at indoor events — including vendors — of 200. While waiting, visitors may peruse the vendors set up outside. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the arena, and social distancing and masks are required.
Admission is free, and a 50/50 drawing is being planned.
City officials had hoped to hold a craft show in 2020, but due to COVID-19 restrictions it was pushed back to May and then August before being canceled.
Funds from the 50/50 and vendors’ fees will go to the City of Olean Department of Youth and Recreation. In 2019, funds from the show helped purchase rental roller skates to improve summer usage at the rec center. Funds for this year’s show will go toward more equipment for the center.
“They bought some really good-looking skates with what we gave them two years ago,” said Minnemeyer, a retired teacher. “I just want them to use it to help the kids.”