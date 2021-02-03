MARCY (TNS) — Thousands of inmates in New York's prisons have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, despite outbreaks and federal guidance that urges people in crowded, congregate living situations be inoculated against the virus.
But while many imprisoned felons in New York have yet to be vaccinated, sex offenders who are confined in psychiatric hospitals after finishing prison terms have more access to the vaccine.
That's because the hundreds of New Yorkers in civil confinement — a system used to commit some offenders to secure psychiatric hospitals after they serve prison terms for sex crimes — are under the care of the state Office of Mental Health rather than the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
The state Office of Mental Health office would not say how many sex offenders under their care have been vaccinated, but the agency confirmed to the Times Union that more than 2,500 patients statewide have been inoculated for COVID-19. In addition to sex offenders in civil confinement, OMH cares for institutionalized patients committed for treatment of psychiatric illnesses.
One of the men confined at the Central New York Psychiatric Center's sex offender unit, Charles Gerena, recently told a reporter in a recorded phone message that he even felt a bit guilty, knowing that countless elderly New Yorkers, as well as prison inmates, have yet to be vaccinated.
The vaccination of confined sex offenders in psychiatric hospitals underscores some of the many contradictions and debates that continue to swirl around the national effort to vaccinate as many Americans as quickly as possible against the highly contagious and potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Prison reform advocates in New York have been decrying the lack of vaccination so far of inmates in the prison system. In New York's state prisons there have been 5,115 cases of COVID-19 as of Feb. 1, according to state records. That's out of a prison population of 59,493 who have been tested. Of that, 4,410 have already recovered.
"We cannot allow more sickness and death behind bars," state Sen. Julia Salazar, D-Brooklyn, said in a prepared statement as she and other lawmakers planned to visit inmates in prisons this week. They say inmates need quick access to vaccines, given their close quarters.
As of the weekend, there were 700 COVID-19 cases in the prison system, said Katie Schaffer, advocacy director at the Center for Community Alternatives, a prison reform group.
"It doesn't surprise me that there are further disconnects," Schaffer said when told that the confined sex offenders were already being vaccinated.
While not opposing that, she said it was symptomatic of the contradictions and confusion surrounding vaccinations of people who are under state care.
"It shows the inconsistency here on policy," Sen. Joe Griffo, R-Rome, said of the inoculations. His district includes the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, where many sex offenders are kept, in addition to a state prison in that community.
He said he believed vaccines should go out to those in the most danger and the vulnerable first. But he doesn't believe sex offenders or prison inmates should be first in line.
Under New York's civil confinement or civil commitment laws, sex offenders who are deemed to have a psychological abnormality that causes their behavior can be civilly committed by a court to remain in a locked hospital for an indeterminate amount of time after their prison sentences are completed.
When they go from prison to a sex offender hospital, they go from being under the purview of the prison system, DOCCS, to the state mental health system run by the Office of Mental Health, which runs Marcy and other psychiatric hospitals.
The question of who does or doesn't get vaccinated first has reverberated nationally.
Last week, the Pentagon halted plans to offer the vaccines to the 40 prisoners, including terrorism suspects, being held at Guantánamo Bay prison facility.
Among the prisoners are Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, accused of masterminding the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C.
News that the Guantánamo prisoners were going to be vaccinated, first reported by The New York Times, provoked a public outcry prompting a reversal in plans to vaccinate the prisoners.
Others have been criticized for supposedly gaming the system to get shots, such as SoulCycle celebrity fitness instructor Stacey Griffith, 52, who obtained a vaccine in Staten Island because she told authorities she was an educator. She posted the event on her Instagram page, drawing a rebuke from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and others as well as an apology from Griffith.
