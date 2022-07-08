OLEAN — With COVID-19 cases on the upswing locally and across New York state, Cattaraugus County is offering a vaccination clinic Today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The clinic will be on SUNY Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus’ College Center on North Union Street. For those who have not registered for the vaccination clinic, walk-ins are also being accepted.
The vaccination clinic coincides with the recent Food and Drug Administration approval of vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5-years-old, the only age group for which a COVID-19 vaccine was not available.
Health officials urge parents to contact their child’s pediatrician with any questions about vaccinating the youngest children. Besides clinics, some doctors and pharmacies are administering the vaccines.
In addition to vaccine for the youngest children, boosters and first doses of Moderna and Pfizer will be available for all other age groups.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department has reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 in the first eight days of July.
The county reported 8,964 cases in the first six months of 2022 including January with 4,739 cases. Also, there were 1,161 cases in February, 411 in March, 740 in April, 1,434 in May and 479 in June.
There were 13 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, pushing the total number of residents with COVID-19 since March 2020 to 20,883. Of the new cases, 11 were vaccinated and two were unvaccinated.
A summer lull in the number of cases that was experienced in 2020 and 2021 when more people are outside, has not materialized.
New subvariants of the Omicron variant B A.4 and BA.5 are now responsible for the majority of new coronavirus cases. The new sub-variants are capable of evading both immunity from the vaccines as well as prior infections. That is the reason for so many of the new cases involving people who have been vaccinated.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director for the county, emphasizes that despite people who are vaccinated contracting the virus, the vaccine protects against severe illness which can lead to hospitalization or death.
Booster shots increase the immunity of people in all age groups, and Watkins urged residents to keep up with booster shots.
The end of the 2021-22 school year, showed 2,381 Cattaraugus County students had contracted the virus, according to the state Health Department. Another 441 teachers and 473 school staff also had COVID-19.
That compares to 1,468 students, 256 teachers and 327 staff in Allegany County Schools and 5,200 students, 752 teachers and 749 staff in Chautauqua County.
In the seven days ending July 6, there were five new COVID-190 hospitalizations in the county. The positivity was 9%, up slightly from the previous seven-day report.
The state health department shows 22,847 residents 18 and older to have been vaccinated and received at least one booster. That is 54.5% of the 76,000 county residents.
The FDA has asked companies manufacturing the vaccine to add protection against the newest sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, which is expected to be available this fall.