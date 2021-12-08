COVID testing for OCSD employees begins today

OLEAN — Faculty and staff in the Olean City School District will begin weekly testing for COVID-19 today but those who are fully vaccinated have the option to opt out.
This was announced by Interim Superintendent Aaron Wolfe at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. Under state guidance issued in September, schools are required to test unvaccinated employees for COVID.
“Anyone can be tested. I want to make that very clear,” Wolfe said. “If someone wants to get a test, we encourage that.”
Testing was originally going to be issued by Affinity, in cooperation with Cattaraugus County, but after some challenges with Affinity, the county will begin working with a different company to do the tests. In the meantime, Wolfe said the county will do rapid testing for the district this week.
“We begin at East View and then the mobile units will move throughout the day throughout the district for hour to hour-and-a-half segments of time for that testing to occur,” he added.
As positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase locally and across the region, more students and staff alike have either tested positive or must stay home in quarantine. Wolfe said the district works with the county health department and he is notified by the county if there is a positive test of someone that impacts the district.
As of Tuesday night, Wolfe said there are about a dozen students at Washington West and another dozen at East View who are in quarantine. He did not yet have the numbers available for Olean Intermediate Middle School and the high school.”
Within the district, Wolfe said they gather data on proximity in classrooms, wearing masks, sports and transportation. Because many transmissions occur between individuals within 6 feet of each other for more than 15 minutes, he said most quarantined individuals come from lunch or in elementary classrooms where students don’t move a lot.
“If it’s early in the day, 8 or 9 a.m., we’re going to send the students home immediately,” he said. “These are for non-symptomatic, by the way. If they are symptomatic, they’re going home. They shouldn’t be here anyway.”
Later in the meeting, the board approved the creation of a new full-time, 12-month nursing position whose duties will include aspects of COVID coordination for better data in tracking and quarantining.
Meanwhile, board member Janine Fodor expressed concerns about keeping students connected with the classroom and making sure students can do school work from home. Wolfe said the district wants to see more of a connection between the teachers and students.
Board member Mary Hirsch-Schena said the district has implemented the technology needed for virtual learning when the schools were closed and suggested the teachers start Zoom calls with the quarantine students during regular lesson periods.
“We can’t let this gap keep getting wider and wider. These kids need connections every single day,” she said.
Board members also noted a need for a better model for the school day when school is suddenly canceled, as with the emergency closing Friday or if a snow day is called. Member Kelly Keller noted the elementary students didn’t have to attend classes online Friday while the middle and high school students did.
During the public comment period, Rychelle Weseman, who said she is a parent and educator, talked about the need for better practices concerning the mask mandates in the schools. She noted some board meetings in recent months where members of the public did not wear masks after being told to but were also not told to leave for ignoring the mandate.
“If a student or staff member refused to follow this mandate, there would be immediate consequences. They would not be given repeated warnings,” she said.
Wolfe also announced that a vaccination clinic for students aged 5-11 is scheduled for Dec. 15. Then on Jan. 5, another vaccination clinic will be held for first and second shots for 5-to-11-year-olds.