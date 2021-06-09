BRADFORD, Pa. — McKean County is the only one in Pennsylvania to be listed in the category of substantial community spread of COVID-19.
In the weekly status report issued by Gov. Tom Wolf and Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, McKean County had a positivity rate of 15.9%; one week earlier, the rate was 8.7%. It is now the highest in the state, and the only rate in double digits.
The state Department of Health indicated there were five additional positive cases of COVID-19 during the time period of May 28 to June 3, and an incidence rate of 71.4 per 100,000 residents.
The state positivity rate is 2.9%.
Cameron, Elk and Potter counties had all achieved low community spread.
In Elk County, there were no additional cases during the recent time frame, a positivity rate of 2.1% and an an incidence rate of 10 per 100,000 residents.
In Potter County, there were three additional cases of COVID-19 during the recent time frame, a positivity rate of 6.4% and an incidence rate of 42.4 per 100,000 cases.
In Cameron County, there were two fewer cases of COVID-19 in the most recent time frame for a zero percent positivity.