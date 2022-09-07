Nearly 60 residents and staff at Cattaraugus County’s Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak from late July to mid-August.
Deputy County Administrator Kelly Reed, who also serves as acting director of nursing homes, said Wednesday that 33 residents and 25 staff members tested positive between July 29 and Aug. 18.
There were no deaths associated with the outbreak at Machias, a 115-bed skilled nursing facility with a dementia unit, Reed said. One person was hospitalized but later returned to the facility.
“We had to shut down visitation for a week under New York state rules. It’s all clear now,” Reed said.
Visitors and staff continue to be required to wear masks when in the nursing homes.
The Pines in Olean had a similar, but smaller COVID-19 outbreak in March, Reed said.
Ninety percent of residents and staff have had one or two booster shots. “We consistently offer boosters when residents are eligible," Reed said.
The reason that COVID-19 was able to race through both county nursing homes were the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 circumvent the defenses of those vaccinated and boosted, or with natural antibodies from a case of the coronavirus.
Health officials emphasize that the vaccines and boosters are still effective at keeping people from getting seriously ill enough to require hospitalization. New boosters shots are becoming available to immunize against the omicon subvariants.
Reed said, when a resident tested positive, they were moved to a red zone. When some in the dementia unit became ill with COVID-19, the entire unit was quarantined.
The county hasn’t changed any policies since the outbreak of the coronavirus at Machias, Reed said.
The nursing home is strictly regulated by the state Department of Health. It is a high-PPE area. All staff and visitors wear masks.