Nearly 60 residents and staff at Cattaraugus County’s Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak from late July to mid-August.

Deputy County Administrator Kelly Reed, who also serves as acting director of nursing homes, said Wednesday that 33 residents and 25 staff members tested positive between July 29 and Aug. 18.

