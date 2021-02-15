OLEAN — The grant application process for the COVID-19 Response Fund for Cattaraugus County, which has provided over $60,000 in COVID relief funding to date, will reopen to applications for its third round of funding on Feb. 22.
The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation and the United Way of Cattaraugus County together worked to establish and facilitate fundraising and grantmaking from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Cattaraugus County and together have continued those efforts since the beginning of the pandemic.
CRCF executive director Karen Niemic Buchheit said the maximum grant request will be $2,500.
The grant application process is open to non-profit organizations and other organizations that can accept tax-deductible contributions (government entities, schools, fiscally sponsored organizations, etc.). Applying organizations must be located in Cataraugus County or primarily serve residents in Cattaraugus County.
The applications will be accessible at cattfoundation.org/covid-19-response-fund.
Priority will be given to grant requests that indicate high levels of collaboration as it relates to the following:
• Food security, housing/rent assistance and utilities assistance.
• Service for older adults and childcare services.
• Mental health and wellbeing.
• PPE and/or hygiene products.
• Technology services to assist vulnerable residents.
• Pet care, food and supplies.
• Other basic human or emergency needs.
• Funding for adapting your programs and service during the pandemic (ex. technology needs, PPE, extra cleaning supplies, lost revenues due to closure or cancellation of fundraising events).
Applications will be accepted until March 8. Following the submission of applications, representatives from the leading organizations will conduct a thorough review. Grant decisions will be made by March 26.
“It is all a credit to the generosity of the community that we will be offer to another round of needed funding from the COVID-19 Response Fund,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “It has been nearly a year since the beginning of the pandemic, but selfless and generous donors continue to show their care and concern for the community and the organizations serving it by giving. Without those donors, none of this would be possible.”
Donations can be made to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Cattaraugus County at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Olean, N.Y. 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.