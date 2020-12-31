LATHAM (AP) — Nine Albany-area nuns have died of causes related to COVID-19 at a convent in just over a month, county officials said.
Albany County is aware of the deaths among the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in Latham, county spokesperson Mary Rozak said in a statement emailed to the Times Union on behalf of county Health Commissioner Elizabeth Whalen.
“Four of the deaths associated with the congregation had been previously reported earlier this month by the hospitals,” Whalen said in the statement. “The other five were not reported to the Albany County Department of Health by the facility.”
WNYT-TV reported Dec. 11 that 22 sisters tested positive for the coronavirus at St. Joseph’s.
The convent is home to 140 nuns, according to its website.
A spokesperson for the convent, Sister Mary Rose Noonan, was not ready to issue a statement, according to Mary DeTurris Poust, a spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany.
Meanwhile, despite a dip in the statewide coronavirus testing positivity rate Thursday, the state still posted its highest one-day caseload since the pandemic started, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
The 16,802 positive tests topped Wednesday’s 13,422 positive tests, the previous statewide record. The state’s positive cases and hospitalizations are expected to continue increasing.
Across the state, there were 43 more hospitalizations (7,935 total), 21 more intubations (723 total) and 136 deaths from the virus, according to state data.
“As we begin 2021 and look forward to brighter days ahead, let us all use this time to celebrate smart and recommit ourselves to doing what we know works — wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and socially distancing — so we can win this war and finally put this invisible enemy to rest once and for all,” Cuomo said during his daily briefing Thursday.