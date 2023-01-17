When Cattaraugus County’s COVID-19 tracker went dark on Dec. 30, it became more difficult to track the impact of the coronavirus on county residents in real time.
The New York State Department of Health no longer required counties to publicly report daily COVID-19 cases as that date. Counties haven’t been tracking individual cases — and contacts — for more than a year.
After more than 33 months of daily reports, the county’s COVID-19 tracker is frozen at 24,233 cases and 284 deaths. The number of cases has continued to increase over the past two weeks and there has been at least one death from COVID-19.
Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to issue a daily update on COVID-19, but the number of cases reported does not match up with the county’s reported numbers. For example, the state health department reports 19,009 cumulative cases of COVID-19, more than 5,000 lower than the county’s actual count.
On Jan. 12, the governor reported 4,287 new cases across the state from the previous day, increasing the number of New Yorkers who have tested positive to 6.5 million. She also reported one COVID-19 death in Cattaraugus County.
There are currently 177 Western New York residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 63 of who were admitted with the coronavirus or its complications.
Hochul urged residents to use the COVID-19 tools that are now available and get the vaccine and boosters, testing and treatment.
With COVID-19 on the rise, Hochul recommended residents to “test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
More than half of the new cases are the XBB.1.5 variant, which the new vaccines and boosters are designed to help prevent. The vaccines and boosters are very successful in keeping people who do become reinfected from becoming seriously ill, hospitalized or die.
Statewide, there have been 6.4 million people with a first coronavirus infection and almost 544,000 of those people became reinfected either because they were unvaccinated or were vaccinated and the vaccine’s effectiveness waned over time before they could get a booster shot. Some of the Omicron subvariants were able to evade even regular booster shots.
In Western New York, the state health department has reported 3,891,209 first infections and 25,290 reinfections. Of the 1,228 new cases reported in the state on Jan. 11, 469, about one-third, were reinfections.
Both Cattaraugus and Allegany counties reported nine new cases on Jan. 11. The positivity in Cattaraugus County that day, according to the state health department, was 10.5%, compared to neighboring Allegany County where there was a 13.5% positivity.
The number of tests in both counties have declined dramatically over the past several months, but rose 30 percent to 620 tests in the first week of the month.
On Jan. 15, state test data showed 120 new positive test results in Western New York including eight in Allegany County and five in Cattaraugus County.
The seven-day average number of cases in Cattaraugus County for the week ending Jan. 14 was 6.5 per 100,000 as compared to 17.2 per 100,000 in Allegany County. The Western New York average for the same period was 8.7 cases per 100,000.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Tracker continues to show Cattaraugus County in a low level of transmission with a case rate of 84 per 100,000 for the week ending Jan. 12. The rate of hospitalization was 9.8 per 100,000.
Hochul reported 30 COVID-19 deaths on Jan. 12.
There were 64 cases (84 per 100,000) in Cattaraugus County for the week ending Jan. 11, an 11 percent drop over the previous week.
The CDC reported nine new COVID-19 admissions for the seven days through Jan. 11, or 11.4 per 100,000, up almost 24% over the previous week.