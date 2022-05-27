One new death and 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Friday.
The death of a 78-year-old woman from respiratory failure was the 249th death of a county resident in the pandemic since April 23, 2020.
The new cases brought the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this month to 1,314. That compares to 740 in April, 411 in March, 1,161 in February and a record 4,739 cases in January.
Since the first of the month, the southeast part of the county has reported 623 cases for a total of 9,261 since March 2020. The southwest had 285 new cases this month for a total of 4,011, the northeast had 228 new cases for 3,997 cases and the northwest had 178 new cases for 2,908.
There have been 660 new cases involving men so far this month for a total of 9,639 and 654 women for a total of 10,538.
Friday’s new cases included 21 people who were vaccinated and 11 who were unvaccinated.
The county’s average positivity over the past seven days ending Thursday was 12.05%, down 4.32% from the previous 7-day period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were 154 cases in the seven days ending Thursday, down 33.6% over the prior seven days. The CDC reported five new hospital admissions for COVID-19 in the last seven days, a 29.4% drop.