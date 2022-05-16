OLEAN — As Cattaraugus County’s COVID-19 cases continue a slow upward increase with the latest omicron subvariants, so does the number of students, teachers and staff in the county’s 12 public schools.
The state Health Department’s School Report showed 107 students were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past seven days including 13 new cases on May 13. There have been a total of 2,118 students reported with the coronavirus since Sept.1, including 189 in the past two weeks.
Thirteen teachers were found to have COVID-19 in the past seven days including nine new cases on May 13. There have been 379 teachers reported with COVID-19 this school year including 70 in the past 14 days.
School staff members had 28 cases of COVID-19 in the past week including four on May 13. The staff total has reached 398 cases including 59 in the past two weeks.
On Monday, the Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 123 cases — 20 from Saturday, 34 from Sunday and 69 on Monday. There are now 408 active cases in the county.
The new cases over the weekend and Monday raise the total number of people in the county diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 2020 to 19,540, including 800 this month.
That compares to 740 cases in April, 411 in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January, the record month in the pandemic.
So far in May, there have been 387 cases in the southeast part of the county, 143 in the southwest, 153 in the northeast and 117 in the northwest. Men were 414 of the positive cases this month and 396 of the cases were women.
As the U.S. has crossed the 1 million mark in COVID-19 deaths in just over two years, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state’s death toll was 71,200. Cattaraugus County has reported 248 COVID-19 deaths since April 23, 2020, including one earlier this month.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nine new COVID-19 admissions in the seven days ending May 14. There had been 209 cases in the week ending Sunday.
With Cattaraugus and Allegany counties now in the medium category for transmission, the CDC has recommended people consider wearing masks in indoor settings.
Cattaraugus County’s average positivity over the past seven days ending May 13 was 15.53%. That compares to the Western New York positivity Monday of 18.5% and 7.34% for the state.