BELMONT — No new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend in Allegany County, with totals in other counties either flat or inching up slightly.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported Monday afternoon that the county’s total number of cases stands firm at 62. The last new case was reported Friday.
In addition, only one case is still active. One death was reported in late March, while 60 cases have resulted in recoveries. So far, 15 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, out of 403 tested.
To date, almost 900 quarantines and isolations have been ordered, with 53 still in effect.
Western New York enters Phase 4 of New York Forward today. Phase 4 allows for gatherings of up to 50 people; and for businesses including schools, low-risk arts, entertainment and recreation businesses — but not movie theatres, shopping malls or gyms — to reopen.
For reopening questions and information, visit the state New York Forward website at www.forward.ny.gov; the Allegany County website at www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/reopening-allegany-county/ or email reopen@alleganyco.com.
OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:
- Chautauqua County: No new cases were reported, with 123 reported to date. Officials report three have died in the county.
- Erie County: 21 new cases were reported, with 7,249 reported to date. Officials report 569 have died in the county.
- Livingston County: No new cases were reported, with 128 reported to date. Officials report four have died in the county.
- Steuben County: No new cases were reported, with 266 reported to date. Officials report 29 have died in the county.
- Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 95 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.
- McKean County: No new cases were reported, with 15 reported to date. Officials report one has died in the county.
- Potter County: No new cases were reported, with 15 reported to date. Officials report none have died in the county.