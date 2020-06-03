ALBANY — The New York State Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in a complex eminent domain case involving a Cuba woman’s property that National Fuel Gas Corp. wants for its proposed $500 million Northern Access Pipeline.
Joseph and Theresa Schueckler of Cuba had resisted National Fuel Gas offers for the right-of-way across their property. The company started eminent domain proceedings against the couple, then lost an appeal in the Appellate Division, Fourth Department in Rochester.
That led National Fuel to appeal which led to Tuesday’s Court of Appeals arguments.
The proposed 97-mile Northern Access Pipeline, which would cross the Allegheny River from Pennsylvania in the town of Genesee before entering Portville, Hinsdale, Ischua, Franklinville, Machias and Yorkshire before crossing Cattaraugus Creek.
The Court of Appeals arguments were heard via videoconferencing. One justice also participated remotely through a YouTube connection available to the public.
Environmental attorney Gary Abraham of Great Valley represented Theresa Schueckler, Joseph Schueckler’s widow in the brief presentations by both attorneys and questions from the Appeals judges. National Fuel Gas Corp was represented by attorney Eamon Joyce.
The National Fuel Gas maintained that because the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) had ruled the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forfeited its Water Quality Certificate (WQC) because it took longer than one year to review the pipeline.
“It’s full-steam ahead,” Joyce told the judges. He told Judge Eugene Fahey that the Northern Access Pipeline no longer needs a WQC because it was waived by FERC.
The DEC rejected the National Fuel Gas pipeline again after the U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit said last year the state needed to be more specific about why the route was rejected.
State environmental officials balked at the more than 180 streams and bodies of water the pipeline would cross along the 97 mile-route. They asked for horizontal drilling beneath eight streams and creeks, but National Fuel Gas refused.
While the two parties agreed to an eight-day extension past the one-year deadline for the DEC review, FERC said because the DEC review went past the one-year mark, the Water Quality Certificate was waived, Joyce said.
National Fuel Gas followed the necessary steps for eminent domain, Joyce said. Just because the WQC permit was denied by DECD does not require the project to stop.
Even the lack of a court waiver of the WAC does not prohibit the eminent domain from going forward because of the FERC finding of public convenience and necessity, Joyce maintained.
Abraham said that without a state WAC, the FERC waiver is meaningless, Abraham told the justices. The DEC is merely upholding provisions of the Clean Water Act, a federal law. Under law, only the Federal Court of Appeals Court in Washington, D.C. can hear an appeal under the Clean Water Act.
Abraham said given the circumstances, it is unlikely the Northern Access Pipeline will be built and that National Fuel Gas has no need for Theresa Schueckler’s property.
“The Water Quality Certificate has been denied,” Abraham said. “National Fuel Gas still has no light at the end of the tunnel. It is unconstitutional to take people’s land.”
Abraham emphasized that “without a Water Quality Certificate, you do not have a federal license.”
Later, Abraham said he thought there was a good chance Mrs. Schueckler would win the appeal. He said he hoped for an early verdict, but there was no way to tell.
The bottom line, Abraham said, is “there is no project here — win or lose (for National Fuel Gas).
The judges, Abraham said, “seemed very much on top of the dispute and appeared to have their prepositions all blocked out. That suggests we could have a decision soon.”
