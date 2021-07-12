HOUGHTON — Houghton College has received a gift and commitment totaling $1 million from an alumni couple to support athletics at the college.
The contribution of Daniel and Brenda (Cummings) Dix is a capstone of nearly 40 years of generosity to Houghton, college officials said.
“Athletics has played a very important role in our family,” said Dan Dix, who graduated from Houghton in 1976. “After playing for a Christian coach and with Christian players [at Houghton], they told me how much they preferred to play on their Houghton teams.
"Playing sports has provided memories, friendships and experiences that will benefit them the rest of their lives," he said. "The Lord has richly blessed our family, and we are pleased to support Houghton athletics so more kids might have similar experiences.”
Brenda Dix, who graduated from Houghton in 1975, said her family moved to Houghton in 1962, "back in the Purple/Gold days." She said her mother played on an intramural team in Bedford gym.
"By the time I got to college, intercollegiate sports had begun," she said. "The camaraderie of playing with Christian teammates and traveling to games and tournaments was a great experience.”
The Dixes’ gift helps bolster the future of Highlander athletics. In addition to creating endowed funds for men’s basketball and women’s soccer and funding the men’s soccer endowment, the couple also determined to grow the general athletics endowment, ensuring their annual gift will be funded in perpetuity.
Beyond support of athletic teams, the Dix family’s gift provides for capital improvements for the Nielsen Center, including new bleachers and sound system, as well as completion of paving projects around the Kerr-Pegula Athletic Complex.
Matthew Webb, Houghton's director of athletics, said the impact of the gift is significant for the college.
"It was a pleasure and honor to have had all three of their children come through Houghton and participate in athletics during their time here," Webb said of the Dix family. "It was an additional privilege to have been able to coach their son Michael during his tenure at Houghton and get to know the Dix family better during that time. We are privileged and blessed to have them support us as they have done.”
The Dixes have also contributed to the Professor Robert Cummings Scholarship, a gift with personal significance to the couple. The endowed scholarship fund provides financial aid to students who demonstrate significant financial need and is named in honor of Brenda’s father, a long-time Houghton professor of foreign languages.
In addition to support of student scholarships, the Dixes have also created an endowed fund to support the acquisition of equipment for Houghton’s biochemistry program, Dan’s college major.
Skip Lord, national director of athletics engagement, who worked with the Dixes on the project, said Brenda’s mother, Marion (Thornton) Cummings, class of 1947, was a star athlete in the Purple/Gold era. Brenda’s brother, Stephen Cummings, class of 1971, played on Houghton’s first intercollegiate basketball team.
All three Dix children, Rebecca (2009, women’s soccer), David (2011, men’s basketball) and Michael (2013, men’s soccer), were Houghton athletes. Brenda, too, played varsity volleyball and basketball. Dan served as the chair of the Athletics Advisory Board.