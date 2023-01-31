Coronavirus

This illustration reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cattaraugus County’s COVID-19 statistics last month are markedly better than in January 2022 when there were a record 4,738 cases and 21 deaths.

Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Tuesday there were 343 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in January and no deaths.

