Cattaraugus County’s COVID-19 statistics last month are markedly better than in January 2022 when there were a record 4,738 cases and 21 deaths.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Tuesday there were 343 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in January and no deaths.
“COVID-19 is still out there,” Watkins said in a telephone interview. “We have to continue to be vigilant — especially with this new Omicron sub-variant xbb.1.5 which accounts for most of the cases in the state and in Cattaraugus County.”
Watkins said the newest and most prevalent coronavirus strain “is very good at evading the human immune system — even if you have been vaccinated or had COVID-19.”
Watkins said as of Friday, Olean General Hospital had 12 COVID-19 cases, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.
He urged residents “to continue to follow good hygiene protocols to help reduce spread of the virus.” Wash hands often with soap for 20 seconds or more, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with your hands, clean surfaces frequently and stay home if you are sick.
For those who are unvaccinated or need an updated booster shot, the health department is conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the College Center at Jamestown Community College on North Union Street in Olean.
To register for the vaccination clinic, go online to https://www.cattco.org/health/covid-vacc-info.
The health department no longer reports daily COVID-19 cases or deaths. The state health department’s data does not match up with that provided by the county.
On Dec. 30, 2022, the last day for which the county reported daily COVID-19 data on its website, there had been a total of 24,233 cases of COVID-19 reported since March 2020.
There have also been a total of 284 coronavirus deaths in the pandemic.