ELLICOTTVILLE — More than 30 took part in the Cattaraugus County Agriculture Tour Thursday — one with a beverage theme.
The tour, which included members of the county’s Planning Board and Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board, made four stops throughout the afternoon: Pumpkinville, Ellicottville Distillery, Steelbound Brewery and Distillery of Ellicottville, and Ellicottville Brewing Company’s Little Valley facility.
Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, which organized this year’s tour, said the tours are designed to “show the diversity of agriculture in the county.”
In comments outside Steelbound Brewery and Distillery, Abers said, “A lot of counties have had wine tours. We came up with beverage tour. It shows new groups and how they work with other local businesses in the county.”
A common challenge among most of the businesses was the difficulty in hiring employees.
Bill Bursee, owner of Steelbound, shared plans with those on the tour to bring a number of Punjabi students to study culinary arts and brewing at Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean. Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES and three high schools would also be involved, Bursee said. “This will help the restaurants.”
Various restaurants are helping with scholarships as well, he said, noting some from Punjab are deterred by this country’s immigration laws.
“None of us would be here if it weren’t for immigrants coming to this country,” said Bursee, a Buffalo native and former contractor before he opened the Ellicottville brewery and distillery with its restaurant in the front.
As an employer, Bursee is looking for ways to make it easier for employees who are concerned about working every weekend. He is looking at shifting schedules so everyone would get one Saturday a month off and four-day shifts.
“It’s not just the money now employees are interested in — it’s lifestyle,” he said.
Bursee said even with new equipment in an addition to the building he can’t make beer fast enough.
With another Steelbound Brewery and Distillery restaurant in Springville and plans for franchise locations in Dunkirk and Las Vegas, he plans to solve that problem by acquiring the former co-generation facility up Route 219. The building will be renovated and equipped to make beer and spirits. Bottling and can lines will also be purchased and installed. He’d like to have that up and running sometime next year.
Bursee said he’s not done. He’s purchased the adjacent property at the corner of Route 219 and 242 and hopes to develop a $10 million event center and hotel in the future.
Burse and his partners like to call brewing their hobby. “There is a passion driving this,” he told the visitors. He started at the current location with six brewing tanks, a number that has grown to dozens. There are dozens of brewing tanks at Ellicottville Brewing Company’s Little Valley brewing, bottling and canning facility as well. It has been producing beer since July 2018 in the former Salamanca Beverage Co. warehouse on Second Street.
The bottling line can fill 140 bottles a minute, or a case every seven seconds, said Dan Minner, head brewer.
What most people haven’t seen is the new pub that Ellicottville Brewing Company built at the rear of the warehouse. It has been used for a few weddings and other events and the plan is to open it before the end of this year if possible.
At Pumpkinville, owner Dan Pawlowski told Agriculture Tour participants the popular fall attraction employs about 100 seasonable employees, some who have worked for them for 20 years or more.
The Pawlowskis bought Pumpkinville from the Hollarans ion 1996 and moved it to its current location on Sugartown Road in Great Valley.
One of the recent additions at Pumpkinville is the new Beer and Wine Garden featuring Ellicottville Brewing Company beer and Ellicottville Winery wine and wine smoothies for the adults.
Another popular Pumpkinville fixture besides the pumpkin donuts is their cider, which is pressed on site with a more than 100-year-old cider press. They plan on making 12,000 gallons again this year, Pawlowski said. They can make up to 120 dozen donuts an hour.
On a busy weekend, up to 9,000 people a day can come to Pumpkinville, he said.
He said Pumpkinville offers a balance of entertainment and retail. Most of all, he said, Pumpkinville offers fun.
At the other stop at Ellicottville Distillery, owner Bryan Scharf explained how distilled spirits are made. One recipe calls for 1,000 pounds of grain and 400 gallons of water to start the fermentation process. Barrels of bourbon and whiskey were stacked inside and outside the retail and production facility.
The best seller? The maple bourbon creme, Scharf replied. Ellicottville Distillery also caters events and hosts weddings at their site, he said.