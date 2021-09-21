OLEAN — Cattaraugus County plans to begin aerial spraying to kill mosquitoes carrying eastern equine encephalitis over the entire town of Conewango and parts of four surrounding towns Wednesday night.
The county health department is directing the operation over Conewango and parts of Leon, Napoli, Coldspring and Randolph after the death of a horse in the southwestern part of the county was blamed on EEE.
The disease — spread by mosquitos — is rare in humans but can be deadly, officials said.
Spraying will begin after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, weather permitting. It will take the contractor approximately four days to complete the entire spray area, weather permitting. Spraying will be completed in the evenings after 6 p.m.
The area to be sprayed is the entire town of Conewango, portions of Leon (west of route 62 from the Conewango town line to Gulf Road), Napoli (all except approximately 2 miles from the Little Valley town line, Coldspring (all within 2.5 miles south of Napoli town line and 2 miles from the Salamanca town line), Randolph (all within 2.5 miles south of the Conewango town line).
Residents within the spray area will be notified of the spraying. Some notifications may be hand-delivered.
The health department received permission and permits required to conduct aerial spraying from the state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation. The product being used is Kontrol 30/30, which contains permethrin, will be applied in a diluted form. The county has contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical from Lowville to conduct the spraying.
A copy of the pesticide label and safety data sheet including warnings and fact sheets about permethrin aerial spraying can be found on the Cattaraugus County website at www.cattco.org/mosq-eee, or by calling the Cattaraugus County Health Department at (716) 701-3386 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Residents in the spray area should stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed between 6 and 10 p.m. They are also advised to:
- Keep pets indoors.
- Close the vents on window air conditioners so that outside air doesn’t enter the home for one hour.
- Remove outdoor toys, outdoor furniture, and clothing from the clothesline. Items left outdoors should be washed thoroughly with soap and water before using.
- If you are driving through an area while spraying takes place, close your car windows and vents.
- Cover gardens, and rinse homegrown fruits and vegetables thoroughly before cooking or eating.
The aerial spraying is used to reduce the population of mosquitoes that carry EEE. It is a temporary control measure and county residents are urged to continue protecting themselves from mosquitoes.
Other ways of combating mosquito-borne illnesses include:
- Use insect repellents when participating in outdoor activities. Those that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label for repellents and follow package instructions.
- They should also wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes when possible, limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active and reduce mosquitoes around the home.
- Follow these measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home:
- Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.
- Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and should be properly disposed of or neatly stacked and covered to prevent the accumulation of water.
- Reduce or eliminate all standing water.
- Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flowerpots, and similar water-holding containers.
- Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling or other containers that are kept outdoors. — Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.
- Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.
- Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.
- Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.
- Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.
In August the county conducted aerial larvicide spraying in the towns of Allegany, Carrollton, Great Valley, Hinsdale, Olean, Portville, and the cities of Olean and Salamanca.
For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the CCHD at (716)701-3386 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731.