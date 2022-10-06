LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism is holding two events at the Corporate Building at the county fairgrounds on Oct. 14.
One is for those searching for a new career and one for those interested in starting a new business or growing their existing business.
A Job Fair will kick off the day’s events at 8:30 a.m until 11 a.m. There are 25 businesses registered to attend recruiting for more than 300 vacant positions.
A variety of industries will be present including education, transportation, hospitality, food and beverage and manufacturing.
The second event of the day will be a Small Business Resources Event from noon to 2 p.m.. This program will bring together many different resources that are available to our small businesses in Cattaraugus County to provide details on services offered by their agencies.
Agencies attending include Cattaraugus County Economic Development, Southern Tier West and Small Business Development Center.
If you have any questions please contact Christine Urf at (716) 938-2311 or by email at CMUrf@cattco.org.