OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as cases continue to rise from Omicron sub-variants sweeping across New York state.
The increase raised to 19,390 the number of county residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2020. There are currently 353 active cases. The county last week moved from the low COVID-19 category to the medium level, reflecting the uptick in cases. Allegany and Chautauqua counties are the only counties left in the low category in Western New York. The only other county still in the low category is Orange County north of New York City.
There were 164 cases in the county in the seven days ending May 10, an 11% drop from the previous seven-day period.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the seven-day positivity 14.43% a rate of 228.6 cases per 100,000 population in the seven-days ending May 8.