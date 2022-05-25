OLEAN — Fifty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Wednesday.
That pushed the total number of residents who have contracted the coronavirus since March 2020 to 20,108.
The county’s seven-day average positivity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is 13.73% for the week ending May 22. There were 289.3 cases per 100,000 population in the last week.
The 52 new cases included 34 residents who were vaccinated and 18 who were unvaccinated. Residents using at-home test kits reported 20 new cases on Wednesday. There have not been 2,104 positive cases reported by people taking at-home test kits.
There have now been 1,245 cases so far this month. There were 740 in April, 411 in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January, the record month for new cases.
There have now been 9,236 cases in the southeastern part of the county, 3,988 in the southwest, 3,980 in the northeast and 2,904 in the northwest. There have been 10,057 women and 9,601 men diagnosed with COVID-19.