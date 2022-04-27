OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department announced 47 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the two-year total to 18,685 cases.
There are currently 224 active cases as the coronavirus — fueled by the more contagious Omicron sub variant BA.2 — continues an upturn that started earlier this month with an uptick in local cases.
The uptick has not been accompanied by a new rash of COVID-19 hospitalizations. There were only two new hospitalizations in the seven days ending April 19.
Of the 47 new cases, 32 people had been vaccinated and 15 were unvaccinated. Nine new cases were reported by people using an at-home COVID-19 test kit. More than 1,630 people have reported positive tests from at-home tests to the health department.
Cattaraugus County’s southeastern section centered on Olean has now reported 8,563 cases, or 45.9% of the county’s total. The southwest has reported 3,700 cases, the northeast 3,723 cases and the northwest 2,699 cases.
There have been 9,788 women who have tested positive and 8,897 men.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the county’s seven-day average positivity as of Saturday was 11.96%, up 4.8% over the previous seven days. Testing is down to under 900 a week.
For comparison, New York state’s average seven-day positivity is 7.12%, while the five Western New York counties have the highest average seven-day positivity in the state at 15.78%.