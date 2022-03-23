OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 20 new positive COVID-19 test results on Tuesday.
It continues a downward trend in the number of cases reported over the past four weeks.
Fourteen of the new cases were people who had been vaccinated, while six were unvaccinated. The positivity over the past week was 2.67%.
Thirteen of the new cases were identified through at-home testing. That now accounts for 1,461 of the cases.
There were 46 cases reported over the past seven days, a 30.3% drop from the previous seven-day report, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker for Cattaraugus County. It’s a rate of 60.4 per 100,000.
The new cases Tuesday pushed the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases over the two-year pandemic to 18,054. There have been 245 deaths including three this month.
There have been 341 new cases in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January.
Residents of the southeast part of the county have tested positive for the coronavirus 8,316 times, about 46% of the total number of cases in the county. The southwest has reported 3,591 cases, the northeast 3,565 cases and the northwest 2,582 cases.
Women account for 9,460 of the county’s cases and men 8,594 cases.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said 52.3% of the eligible population have completed their vaccine series and 59.3% of the eligible population has received a booster.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state’s seven-day average positivity was 1.7%, the lowest in four days.
The state was also reporting under 1,000 residents across the state hospitalized — 950 people — for the fifth day in a row.
There were seven deaths reported across the state Tuesday. The statewide death toll over the past two years is 70,062 residents.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.