OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The number of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus has risen to 17,938. That includes 225 cases so far this month as cases continue a downward trend as the omicron variant appears to have run its course.
Twelve of the new cases were people who had been vaccinated, while five were unvaccinated.
There have been 6,100 cases of COVID-19 so far this year after 9,287 cases in 2021 and 2,551 in 2020.
There are now 9,373 women and 8,541 men who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Since Dec. 31, 2021, 3,265 women and 2,922 men have tested positive for COVID-19. One hundred twenty women and 105 men have tested positive this month.
In the southeastern part of the county where most of the COVID-19 cases have been reported there have now been 8,287 cases including 2,612 this year and 102 new cases this month. There are now 3,560 cases in the southwest including 1,224 cases this year and 46 cases this month. In the northeast there have been 3,545 cases including 1,335 this year and 33 this month. The northwest has a total of 2,561 cases including 925 this year and 44 this month.
County health officials reported 40,080 residents have completed their vaccine series and 43,349 people received at least one vaccine dose. There are 65.5% of the 18 and older population and 56.4% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.