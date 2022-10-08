County reports 150 COVID-19 cases, one death in October

COCID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County have plateaued in the low double digit range daily.

 CDC graph

Cattaraugus County reported 150 residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the first seven days of October.

There was one death this week due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s toll since April 2020 to 270.

