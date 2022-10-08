County reports 150 COVID-19 cases, one death in October

Cattaraugus County reported 150 residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the first seven days of October.
There was one death this week due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s toll since April 2020 to 270.
Twenty-six new cases reported on Friday brought the county’s total number of cases to 23,012.
The health department is encouraging eligible residents to get the new COVID-19 booster effective against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant.
A new report published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services underscores the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations in keeping people out of the hospital and reducing deaths.
The report states over 90% of U.S. seniors are vaccinated and 70% are also boosted. That limited the number of people hospitalized by more than 650,000 and avoided 300,000 deaths from COVID-19 in 2021.
In New York, the HHS report states, the high vaccination rate of Medicare beneficiaries resulted in 41,200 fewer hospitalizations and 18,600 fewer deaths from COVID-19 last year.
“This report reaffirms what we have said all along: COVID-19 vaccines save lives and prevent hospitalizations,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We now have updated COVID vaccines designed to protect you against the Omicron strain of COVID that makes up almost all COVID cases in the U.S.”
The Cattaraugus County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the Randolph Municipal Building. First and second doses of vaccine as well as the new enhanced booster shots will be available.
Several pharmacies in the county are also offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. They include Walmart and CVS in Olean, Rite-Aid in Salamanca and Gowanda, Bartholomew’s Pharmacy in Franklinville and Walgreens in Yorkshire.
Health officials expect infection rates to increase in the fall as more people gather inside in the cooler weather.
The county’s last reported positivity on Monday was 13.24%, above both the state average of 6.74% and the Western New York seven-day average of 10.47%. Because of the low number of COVID-19 tests being administered, the positivity rate is probably higher.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported by the health department was at 22,987 on Thursday. Residents have reported 2,862 positive cases of at-home test kits.
There were 852 cases reported in September, making it the fourth worst month this year in terms of the number of cases. There were also seven deaths last month. January, had the record number of COVID-19 cases, 4,739. After that came May with 1,434 cases and February with 1,161 cases. There were 411 cases in March, 740 in April, 479 in June, 383 in July and 802 in August.
The uptick in COVID-19 cases in the county at this time of year is not unexpected. It occurred in both the fall of 2020 and 2021.
What’s different now, said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, is that there are tools to both prevent the virus and treat people who get it to keep them out of the hospital and from dying.
“We’ve been through this,” he said.” Now we have the tools to deal with it.”
He encouraged residents who are unvaccinated to begin by getting the first shot of the vaccine. Those who have completed the vaccine series should also stay up to date on boosters.
There are 48,447 county residents or 63.6% who have at least one dose of vaccine and 43,742 who have completed their vaccine series. There are 23,432 people who have received their first booster dose.
“We are seeing an increased number of people seeking the bivalent vaccine which can decrease the severity of illness, hospitalizations and deaths,” Watkins said.
He noted that influenza is also on the rise in the state and county — even at this early time. Influenza cases normally do not start to pick up until winter. Influenza clinics are slated this month around the county. It is also available along with the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters at many pharmacies.
“I’m going to encourage residents, if they have not gotten (influenza) vaccine, to attend one of our clinics, medical providers or pharmacists,” Watkins said.