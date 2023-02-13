Elected officials across New York state are challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to divert enhanced Medicaid funds from counties to the state, costing taxpayers in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties more than $5.3 million by some estimates.
Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles said Monday estimates by the New York State Welfare Association showed the county could lose $2.17 million this year.
“This is the No. 1 impact in the state budget on the county,” Searles said in a telephone interview. He added that not only is the state looking to intercept Medicaid funds meant for the counties, but the counties are expected to expand Medicaid services.
Searles said the intercept of county Medicaid funding by the state reneges on an agreement the state and federal governments made with New York counties on health care costs during the Obama Administration.
Cattaraugus County budgeted about $15 million for its share of Medicaid costs in 2023, plus another $2 million for an Intergovernmental Transfer payment in order to receive $ million for county nursing home revenues.
The New York State Association of Counties is lobbying heavily against the proposal contained in the state budget, Searles said. However, the way the intercept is being proposed — through the state Department of Health — appears to make it more administrative than budgetary, he explained. It also makes it harder to fight.
“We’re doing all we can to make the impact of this known to the governor’s office,” Searles said. “You can’t absorb the cost. The County Legislature approved the budget in November. We have already budgeted for the year.”
Searles added: “Not only are our costs going higher, they are going higher by adding more services.”
Allegany County Legislature Board Chairman Brooke Harris emphasized the significance of the hardship on taxpayers.
“In the last five years, this is probably the single most fiscally damaging executive budget item for our county taxpayers,” Harris said.
By various estimates, the cost to (Allegany County) taxpayers is going to be between $1.2 and $1.5 million dollars annually.
“It’s not the state’s money,” Harris said. “We get accustomed to the state withholding its own money, but we get particularly frustrated when the state withholds federal money that was, by all accounts, fully intended to be shared with the counties to support the local share of Medicaid costs.”
Harris added, “Not only does this proposal harm New York’s local taxpayers,” he continued, “but it also subverts Congress’ intent that eFMAP be shared with local governments that contribute to the Medicaid program.”
Harris explained the importance of quick action in opposition to the proposal. “Now is the time to correct this proposal. We urge the governor to amend the budget and continue remitting eFMAP funding to counties in 2024. If she’s unwilling, we urge the State Legislature to serve their constituents well and protect the interests of local taxpayers.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-23rd, said the impact on Cattaraugus County might actually be $1 million higher, $3.35 million, and Allegany County could be facing a loss of $1.97 million in Medicaid funding to the state.
Langworthy and nine other Republican members of the New York congressional delegation blasted “Hochul’s proposal to raid the Enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (eFMAP) funds designated for counties and local governments and saddle taxpayers with up to $1 billion in new Medicaid costs.”
The federal government pays 50% of the Medicaid costs and the state and counties split the remaining 50%.
Langworthy and Rep. Marc Molinaro, a Dutchess County Republican, are leading the congressional charge against the Medicaid diversion. They said in a statement, “The diversion of these funds will force municipalities to raise property taxes and drastically cut services.”
Together, with other members of the New York delegation, they sent a letter imploring the governor “to reverse her decision that will have grave consequences for communities across the state.”
Langworthy and Molinaro wrote, “Your decision to divert the necessary local support from eFMAP will force our state’s local governments to shoulder the shortfall. This will lead to a reduction in access for the very services that eFMAP is intended to support, leading to harm for the most vulnerable. Other localities could be forced to raise property taxes.”
“It is ironic that—following a State of the State Address where you pledged to make New York state more affordable—you are now pursuing a policy that could ultimately leave New Yorkers with higher taxes, higher costs, and fewer services,” the congressmen wrote.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said the effect of raiding the counties’ Medicaid funds will be “absolutely catastrophic to counties. There is no way we can let this happen. The counties have no place they can go except the property tax. Their budgets are complete for this year. It’s unconscionable to do this. They are cutting out an essential part of the counties’ budgets without any consultation or warning.”
Giglio said he was “sure legislators on both sides of the aisle are going to battle to get this out of the budget.”