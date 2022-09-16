County Museum, Veterans Services to screen film series at Cutco Theater

OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Museum and the Cattaraugus County Department of Veterans Services will host a free film screening event at JCC’s Cutco Theater at 7 p.m. Sept. 29.

Part of the ongoing “Our Veterans, Their Stories” project, this event will showcase a new film series, “Vietnam: What a Vet Wants You to Know.”

 

