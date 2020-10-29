County lawmakers hear update on Olean JCC campus improvements

LITTLE VALLEY — Jamestown Community College President Dr. Daniel DeMarte thanked county lawmakers Wednesday for helping fund improvements at the Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean.
DeMarte, who was appointed college president in 2018, told legislators last year one of his priorities at the Olean campus involved exterior maintenance of buildings and the North Union Street entrance.
“If you haven’t seen the new sign at the North Union Street entrance to the college at night, be sure to stop by,” DeMarte told county legislators.
The black letters of the new sign are back-lit and especially attractive at night. That and the other exterior maintenance projects around the campus are part of the image he wants the college to cultivate.
“If you look at the facilities on campus, we’re getting back to where we were 20 years ago” when the campus was still brand new, DeMarte said. A six-year capital plan shows $7.1 million in 2021 spending.
The 2021 proposed projects include $4.6 million for a 21st Century Learning Commons, $1.1 million for an integrated student service center, $315,000 for upgrades to the nursing laboratory and $1.1 million in deferred maintenance.
Paula Snyder, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Campus, said the college sees new opportunities for training in the healthcare field due to the coronavirus pandemic. She also thanked legislators for supporting JCC.
Snyder also pointed to the partnership the college has with the Cattaraugus County Health Department and its public health director, Dr. Kevin Watkins, during the pandemic. Nurses from JCC supplement the calls made to students, staff or faculty who are quarantined due to COVID-19 protocols.
Snyder also said the JCC nursing school in Olean was grateful for the county’s support in ramping up that program to be ready for the healthcare opportunities that are being presented in this pandemic.
RESOLUTIONS APPROVED during Wednesday’s meeting include:
• Authorization for the county Health Department to enroll and participate in the state Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program.
• Agreed to a $237,578 contract with CH2M Hill BWXT West Valley for Sheriff’s Department security services at the West Valley Demonstration Project.
• Set a public hearing on the tentative county budget for 4:02 p.m. Nov. 24.
• Contracted with Bergmann Associates, Rochester, for inspection services for county-owned dams on the Ischua and Conewango watersheds.
• Extended a contract to Dec. 31, 2022 with Wendel WD, Williamsville, for engineering services for an accessibility plan for the County Center in Little Valley.
• Extended a contract with Labella Associates, Rochester, for inspection services for Hinsdale Bridge 62 on Gile Hollow Road.