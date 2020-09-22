LITTLE VALLEY — A $15 million grant to expand broadband in Cattaraugus County is expected to receive quick approval from county lawmakers Wednesday.
The application is for 2020 Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance Program funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
Legislators Richard Helmich, R-Delevan; Frank Higgins, R-Olean; Laurie Hunt, R-Salamanca; Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley; Rick Smith, R-Olean and David Koch, D-Salamanca are the sponsors.
The funding is administered by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and “includes funding for the construction of infrastructure and other economic development projects to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus or to respond to economic injury in Cattaraugus County as a result of coronavirus,” according to the resolution.
There is no requirement for a local share for the project. It is 100% federal dollars, according to sponsors.
Many rural areas of the county still do not have access to broadband internet services.
This and 10 other resolutions are on Wednesday’s agenda. The meeting is being held via Zoom audioconference beginning at 4 p.m.
To call in to the meeting, dial (408) 418—9388 /Access Code: 173 498 9597 followed by #