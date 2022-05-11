LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County has received $50,000 from the Public Service Commission to study the impact of a proposed 345kV transmission line by Alle-Catt Wind Energy LLC.
The transmission line is needed so electricity generated by the proposed $450 million Alle-Catt Wind Farm located in the Cattaraugus County towns of Farmersville and Freedom and Rushford and Centerville in Allegany County can be moved to hook into the grid near Arcade in Wyoming County.
The Cattaraugus County Legislature acknowledged the receipt of intervenor funding from the Public Service Commission at Wednesday’s meeting. The grant will be used to pay Barton & Loguidice, a Buffalo-based consulting company, $35,000 to study potential environmental, engineering and socio-economic impacts of the transmission line.
The county legislature had contracted earlier with Barton & Loguidice, but when the intervenor funding was received, it eliminated the need to pay for the study by tapping the county’s fund balance.
County lawmakers have gone on record as opposing the Alle-Catt Wind Farm by Invenergy Inc., a Chicago-based energy company. Members of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency have said they will not help finance the part of the wind project in this county.
In another matter, legislators named Department of the Aging Director Catharine Mackay as interim Youth Bureau director. She will receive an additional stipend of $461.54 per bi-weekly pay period.
She will take over for Kate DeGraff, who was named to succeed former director Anthony Evans, but recently resigned. Mackay will continue her duties as director of the Department of the Aging.
Legislators also voted to increase the salary of employees in the part-time, seasonal, temporary and substitute classifications a 15% increase for 2022. In return, they will receive 0% increases from 2023 to 2026.
A contract was approved for Union Concrete and Construction of West Seneca to pave West River Road in the towns of Olean and Allegany with a hot mix asphalt overlay for $624,943.