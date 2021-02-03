COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The McDonald’s on South Main Street in the borough was damaged by fire Monday evening.
There were no injuries and the restaurant was able to reopen its drive-thru within two hours of the fire, according to the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department.
Department officials reported they were dispatched at 4:49 p.m. for a reported structure fire at McDonald’s, located at 104 S. Main.
A crew laid a 5-inch supply line hydrant at the corner of South Main and Maple streets and went to the ground floor and roof, while a crew from another Coudersport engine advanced forward to assist with suppression. A Coudersport truck crew assisted on the roof, according to officials.
A Port Allegany Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) went to the scene and got ready to assist, but RIT was returned to service due to the fire being under control.
South Main Street was closed while firefighters were on the scene.
The building, owned by Enrrico Francani, was damaged in the amount of $13,000-$15,000, department officials reported. The structure is insured.
Officials explained that firefighters were able to contain the damage to the roof and the HVAC unit that is located in the roof over the dining area. The kitchen was not damaged and, after cleaning up some water and debris, McDonald’s was able to open its drive-thru that evening.
Coudersport Police and UGI Corp. also assisted at the scene, as well as restaurant staff and management.