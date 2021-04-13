COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A Coudersport man lost his life as a result of an all-terrain vehicle accident at 7:35 p.m. Sunday on West Main Street near Martin Road in Oswayo.
Coudersport-based state police said Clyde Eck, 41, was not using safety equipment and was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
Police said the ATV was traveling in the westbound lane of West Main Street. After rounding a right curve in the road, the ATV went onto an embankment off the right side of the road, and began to roll, ejecting Eck. The ATV traveled back onto the road and came to a stop against the guide rail off the south side of the road.
Eck was seriously injured and taken by Shinglehouse Ambulance to UPMC Cole, and subsequently transported by Life Flight to UPMC Williamsport. He was pronounced dead at that hospital, police said.
Assisting at the scene of the crash were the Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department.