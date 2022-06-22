GENEVA — The Cornell Agriculture and Food Technology Park is now a New York state-certified Business Incubator — and one of only 20 statewide.
Officials at the Tech Farm, as it is often called, said the designation will lead to “additional resources for current and future tenants and drive economic growth and job creation in the food and agriculture industries in Geneva and beyond.”
Business incubators such as the Tech Farm are designed to provide the space, mentorship and other resources and services to help early-stage companies grow.
It said it was able to achieve incubator status through support from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Cornell Food Venture Center, Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture, Center for Regional Economic Advancement, the city of Geneva and the Ontario County Office of Economic Development.
Center of Excellence director Cathy Young said that after months of planning, her group and Tech Farm are ready to bring the project to fruition.
The Tech Farm said it received $625,000 in grant funding to support the $2 million project. The grant will fund several new positions, including a business development specialist with the Center of Excellence, who will focus on serving more than a dozen Tech Farm tenants, as well as other food and agriculture businesses.
The grant will also fund an administrative position to help manage day-to-day operations and support Food Venture Center seminars and training for Tech Farm tenants.
“These developments will allow us to provide a new level of mentorship for companies at the Tech Farm,” Young said.
She noted that for current and prospective Tech Farm tenants, the incubator status will allow for even more individualized guidance from the Center of Excellence, including increased access to the Food Venture Center, Cornell Craft Beverage Institute, Institute for Food Safety at Cornell University and other Cornell AgriTech resources.
“All the different services that the COE offers will be even more attainable to the companies that are in the incubator space,” Young said. “It helps elevate the meaningful impact of the program even more.”
Food Venture Center director Olga Padilla-Zakour said the Finger Lakes region — especially Geneva — is positioned to take a leadership role in strengthening the food and agriculture industry.
“The designation of New York State Certified Incubator adds a necessary element to the region’s already highly sophisticated and developed food and agriculture ecosystem, allowing even more companies to achieve success and grow the economy in our state,” Padilla-Zakour said.
“We’re thrilled that the state has invested not only in the Center of Excellence, but in the Tech Farm as a certified incubator,” Young added. “It’s validation by New York state that the COE is an excellent resource for companies to scale up in New York state.”