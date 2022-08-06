Spotted lanternfly

Cornell Cooperative Extension and New York State Integrated Pest Management are setting and monitoring traps at high traffic areas where the spotted lanternflies are most likely to appear.

 Alejandro Calixto/Cornell University

ITHACA — The devastating spotted lanternfly’s spread to Upstate and Western New York is not a matter of if, but when, experts say — and Cornell University is a key player in helping slow the infestation.

From providing farm workers with training in Spanish, to developing predictive modeling tools, to exploring whether dogs can detect spotted lanternfly egg masses, Cornell researchers and extension staff are working closely with New York state agencies to keep the pest at bay.

Sniffing out spotted lanternfly
The New York Invasive Species Research Institute is exploring how well dogs perform in the detection of spotted lanternfly egg masses.

