ELLICOTTVILLE — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County’s Master Gardeners will present their free upcoming hybrid Lunch & Learn mini-series this fall.
Join in person at 28 Parkside Drive or via Zoom to learn about various horticulture or food preservation topics. Bring your lunch or join on Zoom during your lunch break.
Fall 2023 topics and classes, which are all set for noon to 12:30 p.m., include:
• Growing Garlic in WNY, Wednesday, Sept. 20; master gardeners will discuss methods, tips and tricks to successfully grow garlic in this colder region.
• Winterizing Your Garden, Tuesday, Sept. 26; master gardeners will provide best practices for prepping the garden for winter. This is an essential step to having a lush garden next spring.
• Growing Herbs, Tuesday, Oct. 24. In recognition of National Herbal Medicine Week in October, master gardeners will share information on herb uses and tips on how to successfully grow an herb garden.
• National Pickle Day/Pickle Class, Tuesday, Nov. 14. In recognition of National Pickle Day, learn the art of pickle making and how to pickle other products.
Register today at cattaraugus.cce.cornell.edu/events or call (716) 699-2377 ext. 127.
The Master Gardener program is a Cornell Cooperative Extension program with the mission to provide horticulture outreach and education to enhance our communities. Master gardener volunteers undergo a 50-hour training program and give back to the community by volunteering 35 hours annually to maintain their certification.