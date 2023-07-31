LITTLE VALLEY — Cooler temperatures and lower humidity Sunday were a good combination for the first day of the 180th Cattaraugus County Fair.
The county fair opened its gates to the public at 8 a.m. Sunday, with the first exhibit — the Fancy Poultry Show — getting underway at 9 a.m.
There were dozens of entrants lined up for the 10 a.m. start of the Antique Tractor Pull at the north end of the infield. Drivers of different weight classes of tractors — some dating back to the early 1900s — got their chance to pull a sled that grew increasingly heavy as a tractor dumped another bucket of dirt onto the sled at the end of each round. There were older drivers and younger drivers alike. Most were from Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie counties, and a table full of trophies being distributed to winners of each heat.
Many of the tractors carried names that are no longer manufactured. Stan Beaver of Langford in southern Erie County for example, drove a green and yellow Oliver 66. He drove off with a trophy as well. They are collectible, but the last model was made in 1976.
Shelby Siliano of Ashville in Chautauqua County, one of the few women competing in the Antique Tractor Pull, took home a trophy for winning her class with the furthest pull carrying over 1,000 pounds of soil. She drove a John Deere B tractor. Jerry Parks of South Dayton, who drove a Ford tractor, was another heat winner taking home a trophy.
Each competitor backed up to the sled to be hooked up, then drew the chain tight and waited for a green flag to begin their pull attempt. Anyone who pulled for the maximum distance advanced to the next round. Each new round brought additional soil on the sled. Some of the pulls were measured in inches, others in feet. Some failed to move the sled as the rounds progressed. Each winner was required to be weighed before receiving their trophy.
There was a gaming show at the 4-H horse ring. One competition involved young riders racing with their horse through a barrel course while holding onto their horse’s bridle and running along side the horse. Best time wins.
The Powers & Booth Amusement midway rides open at 1 p.m.
An old tradition for opening day was brought back to the county fair Sunday night when the Parade of Animals was held at 6:30. Exhibitors paraded around the fairgrounds with their animals from cows and horses to swine and alpacas.
Monday’s grandstand entertainment was Broken B. Rodeo.
Today is Youth Day at the fair, with youths 15 and under $8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Western Horse Show starts at 9 a.m., followed at 11 a.m. by the Junior Department and pen Goat Show. There is also a Miniature Horse Show at 4:30 p.m. and the Junior Department Swine Breed Show at 6 p.m. Tonight’s grandstand entertainment is the Demolition Derby at 7 o’clock.
Tuesday is Senior Day, with those age 62 and older admitted for $8 all day. The Dressage Horse Show starts at 9 a.m., as do the Open Holstein Dairy Show and Junior Department Market Swine Show. The Jumping Horse Show starts at 1 p.m., followed at 3 p.m. by the Rabbit Show. Figure 8 and Half Car Races are featured grandstand entertainment.
Tickets are still available for Wednesday night’s concert featuring Matthew Chase with special guest Tyler Kid G and Thursday’s show with Jake Owen and special guest Tyler Booth. Tickets are available through ETIX.Com
For more information go online to www.cattarauguscofair.com.