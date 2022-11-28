OLEAN — From gourmet handcrafted to plain frosted sugar, cookies are one holiday food that most people enjoy.
It’s a holiday made for cookies — they’re loved, exchanged, donated and served up — and for the families who go to the Olean Food Pantry this month, they’ll be enjoyed.
The Social Ministry Group at Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean has been arranging a cookie giveaway for about 15 years for the food pantry and Sunday was just the first bagging for the pantry.
Volunteer bakers begin dropping off cookies a few weeks before the holiday season, so they’re stored in several freezers until it’s time for bagging. Volunteers then gather in the church’s fellowship hall to divide the cookies up before bagging, allowing for a variety of cookies within the dozen. Some were packaged as a special dozen, like those that were gluten- or sugar-free.
After bagging, more volunteers write out Christmas cards that say “May your Christmas be bright with the light of God’s love. From Bethany Lutheran Church and friends.” The cards are then attached to the cookie bag before delivery to the food pantry.
While you’re baking or buying this holiday season, think about helping out another family with a little holiday joy — in the guise of a cookie.
Last year, they provided 1,000 dozen of the treats for distribution during the holiday. Individuals and groups that are interested in baking cookies, bagging or helping with the holiday cards, contact Tammy Aaron at (585) 307-2641.