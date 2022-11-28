Bagging cookies for the pantry

Volunteers bag up cookies in 2021 for distribution to the Olean Food Pantry.

 File photo

OLEAN — From gourmet handcrafted to plain frosted sugar, cookies are one holiday food that most people enjoy.

It’s a holiday made for cookies — they’re loved, exchanged, donated and served up — and for the families who go to the Olean Food Pantry this month, they’ll be enjoyed.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social