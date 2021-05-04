BUFFALO — The local and national blood supply have once again dropped dangerously low, with ConnectLife saying it has declared a blood emergency.
In recent weeks there has been a 20% increase in hospital utilization of blood due to traumas and surgeries, which has led to a destabilization of supply. ConnectLife said it currently has less than a one-day supply of type O blood, and a two-day supply of all other blood types.
“Blood collection cannot keep pace with the rate at which our local hospitals are using blood across Western New York,” said Mark J. Simon, president and CEO of ConnectLife. “Throughout the pandemic we have struggled to maintain a safe supply level, and continue to appeal to the community that they must prioritize donating blood to help save patients’ lives.”
Simon said it is vital that all who are eligible to donate, and those who have ever thought about donating, consider giving now for our families, friends and neighbors in need.
ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood for WNY, including Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines do not interfere with blood donation so there is no waiting period.
To make an appointment to donate, call (716) 529-4270.