OLEAN — A ConnectLife blood donation drive is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 on Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus on North Union Street.
The event, sponsored by JCC’s Student Senate, will be conducted in a ConnectLife bus in the parking lot between the Allied Health Sciences Center and Dresser-Rand Training & Conference Center.
Donors must wear masks. Donors who are not feeling well should not participate in the blood drive.
ConnectLife, Western New York’s only organ, eye, tissue and community blood center, is a primary regional provider for blood products.