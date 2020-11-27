ALBANY (TNS) — State Thruway toll increases should be waived for low-income motorists who may lack both E-ZPass transponders and bank accounts or credit cards to pay for their tolls, a Capital Region lawmaker suggests.
"Many of these individuals do not have available credit or a bank account with the sufficient funds to sign-up for an E-ZPass tag," said state Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville.
Tedisco said he is drafting a proposed "Thruway Toll Equality Act," which would waive any toll increases, fees or surcharge for low-income New York state motorists, based on the Federal Poverty Level guidelines.
Aside from the Mario M. Cuomo, or Tappan Zee Bridge downstate, Thruway tolls aren't rising next year for those who have E-ZPass transponders.
But for the approximately 25 percent of drivers who don't use E-ZPass, tolls will rise 30 percent, with a $2 surcharge for each bill that is mailed to them under the new schedule set to be approved by the Thruway's Board of Directors on Dec. 1.
Motorists without an E-ZPass will have their vehicles' license plates photographed automatically when they enter and exit the Thruway. They will then receive bills that are mailed to their addresses based on the plates.
The trouble is, Tedisco said, people who are unbanked, that is, those who have no bank account or credit card, could have trouble keeping up their E-ZPass accounts, let alone paying a surcharge. That's especially troubling, he said, in light of the job losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With the holiday season quickly approaching, we're glad Senator Tedisco is focused on saving money for his constituents, which is exactly what E-ZPass does. E-ZPass is free and has multiple payment options for all motorists," responded Thruway spokesman Jonathan Dougherty.
E-ZPass, he explained, has a Pay Per Trip plan which only deducts tolls after each use, with a $10 balance required on the account.
Additionally, E-ZPass accepts money orders and pre-paid credit or debit cards as alternative payment methods for those without revolving loan credit cards.
The federally delineated poverty level in New York varies from about $12,000 annually for a single individual to $24,000 for a family of four, according to state data.
About 2.7 million New Yorkers fall below those levels, according to the Center for American Progress think tank.
It wasn't immediately known how many are adults with drivers licenses or cars or are regular Thruway users.
Many poor people reside in New York City where mass transit, rather than private vehicles, are used for transportation.
Dougherty noted that tolls haven't risen in more than a decade and the highway isn't supported by tax revenues.
"We are happy to work with all of our customers," Dougherty said.
