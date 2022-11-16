NY Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli

New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli

 New York Daily News/TNS

New York state lost at least $11 billion due to unemployment fraud during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an audit released Tuesday by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office.

The review found that the state’s antiquated unemployment system and “ad hoc workarounds” implemented by the Department of Labor during the early stages of the pandemic weakened oversight and ultimately contributed to billions of dollars in improper payments.

