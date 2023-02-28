Area counties beat statewide sales tax collections increases in January, the state’s fiscal watchdog reported, but the area’s cities saw much smaller increases.

An analysis released by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli indicated that local sales tax collections across the state increased by 9.2% in January compared to the same month in 2022. Local collections totaled $1.89 billion, up $159 million compared to the same time last year.

