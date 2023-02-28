Area counties beat statewide sales tax collections increases in January, the state’s fiscal watchdog reported, but the area’s cities saw much smaller increases.
An analysis released by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli indicated that local sales tax collections across the state increased by 9.2% in January compared to the same month in 2022. Local collections totaled $1.89 billion, up $159 million compared to the same time last year.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the annual inflation rate in January was 6.4%.
“As we head into a new year, local sales tax growth remains quite strong,” DiNapoli said. “Consumer spending and a strong labor market have buoyed sales tax growth even as prices remain elevated. Local governments should budget cautiously as this growth may level off sooner than they expect.”
Sales tax collections for Cattaraugus County totaled $4.3 million, up 10.8% from January 2022. The county operates on a calendar-based fiscal year.
The city of Olean saw sales tax receipts tallying $450,624, up 1.7% from January 2022. The city’s fiscal year ends May 31. Receipts from the first eight months of the fiscal year totaled $3.54 million, down 7.9% from the opening of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Monthly sales tax distributions made to counties and tax-imposing cities are based on estimates by the state Department of Taxation and Finance. In the third month of each calendar year quarter, the distributions are adjusted so that the quarter as a whole reflects reported sales by vendors. Such a correction is believed to be the cause of a large drop in revenue for the city of Olean, which saw receipts in June 2022 of about $411,000 lower than in June 2021.
The 2022-23 budget includes expected revenue of $5.1 million for the full 12 month budget. The city received $1.75 million in sales tax receipts between Feb. 1 and May 31, 2022, and if similar sales tax receipts are seen over the next four months, the city could see about a $190,000 surplus above projections.
Salamanca sales tax receipts rose about 1.1% in January, bringing in $74,321 in revenue.
The city’s fiscal year ends March 31. The first 10 months of the fiscal year saw $702,764 in sales tax receipts, down about $85 or 0.01% from the opening of the 2021-22 budget year.
The 2022-23 city budget calls for $700,000 in sales tax revenue for
Allegany County sales tax collections totaled $2.43 million, up 12.7% from January 2022. The county operates on a calendar-based fiscal year.
Western New York as a region saw $116.48 million in receipts in the five counties and two cities that collect sales tax receipts, up 12.3% from January 2022. The county with the highest jump in receipts was Niagara County, with a 15.1% increase. The lowest increase by county was in Chautauqua County at 6.5%.
New York City’s collections totaled $844 million, an increase of 8.8%, or $68 million, over January of 2022. Every county experienced some year-over-year growth in January collections, with Delaware County seeing the largest increase at 26%, followed by Schenectady and Cayuga counties at 24.1% and 20.6%, respectively. Onondaga County had the lowest growth at 0.6%.
The next quarterly numbers will be available in April. DiNapoli’s most recent annual report covered the October-December quarter and calendar year 2022.