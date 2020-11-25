Several community leaders provided thoughts on what they are thankful for during this Thanksgiving season.
The following are comments they shared.
• Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers
She said she tries to find time frequently to reflect on her blessings.
“It keeps my life in perspective and allows me to see the world with the glass half full,” Sweitzer said. “There is little doubt that 2020 will be a year we talk about with our children and grandchildren for many years to come. I focus on the silver linings that have casted on the Y during this difficult time. I am thankful for the numerous members and donors who have not given up on the Y and instead have raised the Y up; I am thankful for the opportunity to help families address their needs of child care and to support children in their hybrid learning models; and for every phone call volunteers have made to isolated seniors and families.”
Sweitzer said she is also “thankful for the tireless work of our staff and board in delivering the Y’s cause to strengthen the community. And, I am thankful for hope and vision for a brighter future for our Y and our community.”
• Megan Davis, executive director of Interfaith Caregivers and coordinator of the Gift Tree
“What am I thankful for this year? I’m thankful for the volunteers of Interfaith Caregivers, specifically the volunteer drivers who make our transportation program possible,” Davis said.
She said doctors and clients are not scheduling as often right now due to the pandemic and volunteers are protecting themselves, as well.
“However, a number of volunteer drivers have made themselves available to serve when needed and it means so much to the community we serve,” Davis added, noting she is thankful for the supporters of Interfaith, as well.
“I’m also thankful to the local community who has adopted all 102 families through the Gift Tree Program. How comforting to know that kindness and compassion can be found in the generosity of a stranger.”
• Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce
She is “thankful for the staff at the Pines Nursing Home as my father has been there since May 2019. With all that has happened since March with COVID, we are relying on that staff to hug, make smiles, pray and be there for Dave Krahe as we are unable to be there in person.”
She is also “thankful for the Meals on Wheels organization as my mother has relied on their service and friendly connection since last year. Although she doesn’t want to admit it, this has been a godsend to our family, as it’s daily food and companionship (although brief) that Irene receives.”
Additionally, Yanetsko said she is “thankful for my entire family as we all have (knock on wood) weathered this COVID storm, and although we may not be able to visit like normal, we have our health and happiness.”
And finally, she is “thankful for my employment that has given me the confidence to move through unchartered waters with businesses closing; strange hours; unemployment (and bringing) reassurance to our members, the business community and staff that we will get through this — stronger and prepared.”
• Olean Mayor Bill Aiello
“All of us have had to cope with different aspects inflicted by the pandemic: for parents and teachers, it is the delivery of education; for some, it is the reduction of income; for health care workers, it is the constant exposure to the virus,” he said. “The list can go on and on and includes those who have been sickened by COVID-19 or lost a family member.”
“But during the Thanksgiving season, I am thankful for how quickly Olean residents adjusted to the situation in the spring. Our community immediately rose to the challenge; and residents continue to work to protect each other and help those whose livelihoods were harmed.”
• Dr. Beverly Twitty-Terrien, founder of the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Olean, and board member of the African American Center for Cultural Development
“I am really thankful for the people here in Olean, and those who have been so good to me throughout the whole community,” Twitty-Terrien said. “I really thank God for them because they have been a real blessing. And I thank God as He really watches over us and takes care of us.”
She also “thanks God for His many blessings and that He never leaves us alone … I’m thankful He puts people in our lives that will help us when we need it. I’m really grateful for that.”
Twitty-Terrien added that she is “thankful for the people in the Armed Forces who are giving up their lives and time to protect us.”
• Jim Eckstrom, editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co.
“We all express our thanks for the incredible work people in health care have put these past months, from physicians, practitioners and nurses in our hospitals and care facilities to aides and cleaning staff who work tirelessly to keep environments as clean as possible.
“And unsung heroes these past months have been staff of the county health departments as they’ve worked night and day to track coronavirus in our communities,” he said. “The task has been monumental and we owe a lot to their work.”
He said ambulance personnel, EMTs, firefighters, police officers and social workers are all “part of the chain of help that has been needed more than ever.”
Eckstrom also said he thanks store workers, food preparers and servers and delivery route drivers, as well as postal and parcel delivery workers.
“Without them, any holiday season we manage to have in 2020 would be even less joyful,” he said. “They are literally keeping us all going through this pandemic.”
Lastly, Eckstrom said he hopes people are thankful for “any understanding they may have gained for a neighbor or friend’s views that might be different from their own. ... We could use more of that going into 2021.”
• Tony Giannicchi, superintendent of Allegany-Limestone Central School
“I would say I am thankful for all of the little things that we take for granted. Talking to people in person, everyone is relatively pretty healthy in our local area, and we are having in-person instruction. Each day is a blessing!”
• Allegany Mayor Greg Pearl
“I am thankful that my family and friends are safe and healthy, and wish the same for all.”
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)